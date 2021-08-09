Alvin (Al) John Barrios

After five years in Oregon, Al received another overseas assignment, to Kadena AFB, Okinawa. This time the family was able to accompany him, and their son was born there. Those three years were a great experience for the whole family. Al's next assignment was as NCOIC of Pharmacy training at the Air Force Medical Service Training School, at Shepphard AFB, in Wichita Falls, Texas. His last assignment was Kirkland AFB, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1976, at the age of 40, with 23 years of service, he retired from military life at the rank of CMSGT (E-9), the highest enlisted rank at that time. The family packed up and drove, caravan style (four kids, three cars and one travel trailer), back to start a new life in Albany, as a civilian. The reason for choosing to settle his family in Albany was simple. The people. In the 60's the community reached out to men in the military and made them feel they were part of something special. Al joined the Albany Jaycees and Timber Carnival and made lifelong friends while stationed at Adair AFS.