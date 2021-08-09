Alvin (Al) John Barrios

February 8, 1937 – August 4, 2021
Alvin (Al) Barrios was born at home in Pensacola, Florida, February 8, 1937, to Alphonse and Mazie Barrios. He was the youngest of seven children. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Karen, three children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one older brother of Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly, his parents and five siblings.
Al graduated from Washington High School in Pensacola, where he played some football, but his first love was band and orchestra. He played many types of brass instruments, and in marching band played the Sousaphone (tuba). He always joked about how much he envied the piccolo players. Al graduated in 1954 and, with his parents' permission, immediately joined the Air Force, following his two older brothers before him.
In the Air Force, Al received training as a combat medic and pharmacist. His first duty station was at McConnel AFB, Wichita, Kansas. While stationed there, he met Karen Fiegener, a college student in Wichita. They married and their first child was born at McConnel. In 1959, he reported to his first overseas duty station, Osan, AFB in Korea. Their second daughter was born while Al was in Korea. Returning home in 1960, the family made their way to Adair Air Force Station in Oregon. They never dreamed at the time that Oregon would eventually become their home for life. Their third daughter, and only true Oregonian in the family, was born in Corvallis.
After five years in Oregon, Al received another overseas assignment, to Kadena AFB, Okinawa. This time the family was able to accompany him, and their son was born there. Those three years were a great experience for the whole family. Al's next assignment was as NCOIC of Pharmacy training at the Air Force Medical Service Training School, at Shepphard AFB, in Wichita Falls, Texas. His last assignment was Kirkland AFB, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In 1976, at the age of 40, with 23 years of service, he retired from military life at the rank of CMSGT (E-9), the highest enlisted rank at that time. The family packed up and drove, caravan style (four kids, three cars and one travel trailer), back to start a new life in Albany, as a civilian. The reason for choosing to settle his family in Albany was simple. The people. In the 60's the community reached out to men in the military and made them feel they were part of something special. Al joined the Albany Jaycees and Timber Carnival and made lifelong friends while stationed at Adair AFS.
Having spent his last 10 years with the Air Force in pharmacy and as a manager, Al chose to change direction in his professional life. Using the GI Bill, he began a new life as a student at Oregon State University, graduating with a BS in Business Administration. During those college years he worked at LBCC as a part time instructor in First Aid and Pharmaceutical Terminology, and in the Administration office as a Veterans Service Representative. After graduation from OSU, Al Joined LBCC full time as a College Administrator. His last position at LBCC was Center Director of the Lebanon and Sweet Home Campuses and East Linn County Distant Learning Programs. He retired from LBCC after 21 years of service.
Al was well known wherever he went. He became a member of several civic organizations, including Albany Jaycees, Takena Kiwanis, and Lebanon Strawberrians, holding office in most of them. He was always willing to work for the good of the community, and lead when necessary. He was honored in 1983 to be named Albany Veteran of the year. Al served on the Lebanon Hospital Foundation Board, and on the Executive Committee since 1999. He also served on St. Mary's Church Parish Council at the time of the fire which destroyed the church and took part in the planning and building of the new church. He was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. A strong supporter of Christmas Storybook Land, Al loved dressing as Santa and talking to kids of all ages, from toddlers to 100 year old seniors. Another favorite was the Albany Carousel which he supported and worked for as a volunteer. Al was also a long-time board member for the Palestine Cemetery Association.
Al and Karen enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful adventures in faraway places with family and friends.
Al was a lifelong Catholic, and member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany for 45 years. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Church, Friday, August 13, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Fisher Funeral Home to, the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight organization, the USO, the Albany Carousel, or St. Mary's Knights of Columbus.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.