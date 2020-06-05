March 2, 2000 — May 23, 2020
Amaya Danyel Lokey was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma on March 2, 2000 and moved to Corvallis in August 2013 with her family. Amaya passed away at age 20, due to a seizure caused by epilepsy on May 23, 2020. She had decided to take a break from college after her freshman year, moved into a cabin and had begun working at Black Butte Ranch just a few days prior to her passing. She was extremely happy and full of excitement for the future.
Amaya graduated from Crescent Valley High School in 2018. During her high school years she played softball from her sophomore to her senior year, she was voted captain of her team by her peers for the 2018 season. Amaya was very creative and talented; she enjoyed playing guitar, volunteering at the animal shelter, art and music. After high school she gained a wanderlust that led her to exploring the Oregon wilderness with most of her free time.
Amaya is survived by her mother Melanie Rae Plunk; father Chance Allen Plunk; sister Melissa Renee May; two nephews Landyn May and Ethan May; one niece Audrianna May; many grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and biological father Mathew James Lokey.
Contributions can be made to a GoFundMe created for the family at https://gf.me/u/x5tnwv ; the family would like to place a memorial bench at one of Amaya’s favorite sunset watching locations.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 on private property located at 29785 Smith Loop, Corvallis, Oregon. There will be signs placed the day of to guide guests to the parking area. There will be an intimate dinner gathering that evening for immediate family. Questions regarding the service can be directed to Pansy Kemp at 1-541-619-6258 or Pansy@countrytwilight.com.
