Andrew Jay Kinder

December 20, 1958 - November 20, 2021
Proceeded in death by his father, Don Kinder, mother, Phyllis Kinder and nephew, Ryan Pitts.
Survivors, son, Andrew Kinder and daughter-in-law, Carissa Kinder, Katie Kinder Craven and son-in-law, Adam Craven, three grandchildren, brothers Donnie, Garry and Mark Kinder, sisters Carrie Swayngim and Dorrie Pitts.
Jay was born in Nebraska but moved to Brownsville as a child, he graduated from Central Linn High School. He loved his family, woodworking, baseball and the outdoors.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.