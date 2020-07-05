Angela “Angie” Rhoades

September 6, 1970 – June 30, 2020
Angie Rhoades, of Lebanon, born 1970 in Corvallis, a life-time resident of the Waterloo and Lebanon area, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
She loved family, friends, coloring, being with children, and trips to the Oregon Coast.
She is survived by her mother: Sue Rhoades, her three children: Dustee Hutchinson (Ryan Hutchinson) of Lebanon, LeAnna Darling (Anthony Darling) of Gold Beach, Oregon, and Nathan Bartholf (Chyenne Kempton) of Sweet Home, and five grandchildren: William, Norah, Warren, Madeline, and Wyatt.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
