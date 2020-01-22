Anjaneya Murty Kanury, Ph.D.

September 29, 1940 — January 8, 2020

Dr. Kanury, known affectionately as Murty, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 8, 2020, in Durango, Colorado.

Murty was born in Kavutaram, Andhra Pradesh, India, on September 29, 1940, to Seshayya and Punnamma Kanuri.

He was the first in his lineage to earn a Ph.D. (Mechanical Engineering) and was named professor emeritus after teaching at Oregon State University for decades. He was renowned for his expertise in combustion and thermodynamics, a fellow of ASME, and among innumerable professional and academic accomplishments published his book "Introduction to Combustion Phenomena" in 1975. In addition to his vast engineering knowledge, Murty was a devoted scholar of philosophy, poetry and yoga.

Throughout his years he played many roles, including father, writer, builder and avid proponent of morality. Dogs and children always held a special place in his heart. Murty is survived by sons Sesh Kanury, and Perry (Cassidy) Kanury Bordeaux. Come share in a celebration of Murty's life at CH2M HILL Alumni Center in Corvallis, Oregon, on January 24, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association.