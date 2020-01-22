Anjaneya Murty Kanury, PhD

September 29, 1940 – January 8, 2020

Dr. Kanury, known affectionately as Murty, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on January 8th, 2020 in Durango, Colorado.

Murty was born in Kavutaram, Andhra Pradesh, India on September 29th, 1940 to Seshayya and Punnamma Kanuri.

He was the first in his lineage to earn a PhD (Mechanical Engineering) and was named professor emeritus after teaching at Oregon State University for decades. He was renowned for his expertise in combustion and thermodynamics, a fellow of ASME, and among innumerable professional and academic accomplishments published his book Introduction to Combustion Phenomena in 1975. In addition to his vast engineering knowledge, Murty was a devoted scholar of philosophy, poetry, and yoga.