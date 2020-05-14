Anna Margarita Crossan

September 22, 1930 - May 10, 2020
Anna Margarita (Meta), of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1930 on Margarita Island in Venezuela, which she was named after. She was born to Stanley and Nila Davenport Skivington. They were a church family, “my father was the preacher so we sat on the front row and tried to be good." Her mother died when Meta was 13 years old. “My Mom and Dad taught me about Jesus … they showed me what it means to love God and love each other.” Meta had two brothers and two sisters; Robert, Kenneth, Mildred and Dottie and step-sister Patricia.
During her younger school years, Meta’s family moved a lot. She went to many different schools, in New York City, Nebraska, and several in Denver. “I had many friends in different places because we moved many times”. Art and reading were her favorite subjects. Her love for drawing and painting would carry on throughout her lifetime and she taught and passed that passion on to her granddaughter. Meta graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois with Master’s Degrees in Education and Remedial Education. She was a teacher for many years and her love for children was evident.
She married Max Valmere Crossan on May 31, 1957. They met at a party and were married in a small wedding in Denver. On her wedding trip she stated “we got a ticket from a policeman for sitting too close together. He said it was not safe." They were married for 60 years at the time of Max’s death in 2017. Meta and Max had two sons, Bruce Crossan born on April 24, 1960 and Gary Crossan born on November 22, 1966. Time with family was important to them. In 1970, Max, Meta, and their boys returned to the family farm in Oregon. Max wanted to be a farmer and Meta “wanted the family to be closer together, to stay on the land and not have to move again.” Meta became a teacher and taught in the little one room school house near their home.
Meta was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Max, her brothers Robert and Kenneth Skivington, her sister Mildred, and step-sister Patricia Sheehan. She is survived by and will be lovingly remembered by her sister Dottie, her two sons Bruce and Gary (Staci) Crossan, and her two grandchildren Kayla and Kade Crossan.
Meta proclaimed that her “happiest time was when the Holy Spirit touched me and Jesus became very real to me.” “My greatest joy was worship, I love to worship at church and alone.” Other things treasured were time with her family and friends, drawing and painting, reading, flowers in the garden and in her house, and the open sky and beautiful sunsets at the farm.
Please leave your condolences for Meta’s family at www.hustonjost.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.