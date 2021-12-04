March 26, 1930 - November 26, 2021

Anne Smucker Jantzi passed away on November 26, 2021, in Albany, Oregon, after a wonderful life of 91 years and is now resting at peace in her heavenly home.

Anne was born on March 26, 1930, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to parents Chris and Emma Hartzler Scheffel. The fourth of six siblings, she and her family moved to Oregon during the Dust Bowl when she was four years old. She grew up on a dairy farm near Harrisburg, and enjoyed eight years at a country school called Lake Creek.

She attended a small Mennonite church in Harrisburg and married Lester Smucker there in September of 1951. Over the next 34 years until his death in 1985, she worked helping with the family grass seed farming business. During that time, she also was a great mother to her children, June and Ray.

Anne was employed as a dental assistant for several years in the early 1980's and worked at Lebanon Community Hospital from 1987 until her retirement in 2003.

In 1990 she married Robert Jantzi and lived in Lebanon, until they moved to The Mennonite Village in 2003. Throughout these years she had joy watching the growth of grandchildren and great-grandchildren from her two families.

During her life Anne enjoyed gardening and taking care of her roses. She also spent hours watching and identifying the many birds outside her window, especially her favorite chickadees. Anne liked to cook and was known for her pie baking skills. She was actively involved in her community at Plainview Mennonite Church and Lebanon Mennonite Church where she taught Sunday School, enjoyed music, and in later years served as a church elder. Anne's life was anchored by her faith as reflected by her favorite Bible verse, Psalm 100:5: "For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations."

Anne was preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Smucker, and Robert Jantzi, as well as Robert's son, Curt. She is survived by daughter, June Handrich (Tony); son, Ray Smucker (Valerie); Curt's wife, Theresa Jantzi; Randy Jantzi (Arlene); Roberta Jantzi Egli (Lynn); Scott Jantzi (Rhoda); Tami Jantzi (Gita); along with her sister, Florene Neuschwander, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Fairview Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Anne's memory to Mennonite Central Committee P.O. Box 500 Akron, PA 17501, and Drift Creek Camp P.O. Box 1110 Lincoln City, OR. 97367.

