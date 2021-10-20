 Skip to main content
Anthony David Avila
Anthony David Avila

June 2, 1942 - October 1, 2021

Anthony David Avila, 79, of Sweet Home, died October 1, 2021, in Corvallis. Services will be held at St. Helens Church, Sweet Home, November 13, 2021. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m.

