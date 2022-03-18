May 17, 1930 - March 2, 2022

Anton P. Stoll Johnson moved on from this world into eternal life on March 2, 2022 in Bend, Oregon at the age of 91. He was born in Tacoma, Washington. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University in 1952 with a degree in Music Education and then served in the Army National Guard.

He married Lyndall M. Lovett in 1955 and they immediately moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anton completed his calling to become a Lutheran pastor at Luther Seminary 1959 and returned to the Pacific Northwest where he served in three parishes: Camino Lutheran, Camino Island, Washington, Grace Lutheran, Cashmere, Washington and Fir Lawn Lutheran, Sweet Home, Oregon. Between parishes Anton completed a master's in Marriage and Family Counseling at Western Oregon University. Anton was an ordained pastor for over 60 years and finished leading his last bible study group in January of 2022.

Anton and Lyndall were married for 64 years. She preceded him in death in 2020. Together they had four children, John (Cathy) of Albany, Oregon, Margaret (Peter) of Redding, California, Martin (Jennifer) of Richmond, Virginia and Suzanne (Jeff) of Bend, Oregon, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Anton and Lyndall enjoyed traveling the world, spending time with family and friends, and singing in choirs. Anton particularly loved music, gardening, and was an avid reader.

A memorial service will be performed at his interment in Tacoma, Washington.

Anton lived a full life of service to our Lord. He will be remembered for his wit, kindness to others, and service to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ELCA World Hunger or Pacific Lutheran University in his honor.