October 20, 1932 – April 3, 2020
Ardyce Ella Houser, 87 of Springfield, Oregon went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on April 3, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.
Ardyce was born on October 20, 1932 in Sac City Iowa to Harold E. and Ida G. Davis. She was the seventh of eleven children. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. Ardyce is survived by her husband Lyle Houser of 69 years, sons Martin, Rodney and Thomas (wife Cris), nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Ardyce and her family moved from Iowa to Albany Oregon in the late 1940's. She attended Albany High School and received her GED in 1951. She married Lyle Houser on September 1, 1950. She worked for a short time as an office assistant for her husband Lyle's logging business but spent most of her life taking pride in her role as a homemaker.
Lyle and Ardyce were members and attended First Church of the Nazarene in Albany, Newport and Eugene Oregon where they made many lifelong friends. She taught Sunday school for many years and is loved and remembered fondly by her students.
Ardyce loved to spend time with her grandchildren and all who knew her speak of her unconditional kindness. She was a faithful follower of Jesus. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She found delight in the beauty of God's creation and nature. Her favorite flower was an iris. She enjoyed watching the varieties of birds that came and went from her backyard birdhouses. She read her bible faithfully. She kept a spotless house and loved to read. She and Lyle enjoyed many years of travel and hunting trips in their RV.
She possessed some of the best virtues such as patience, kindness, gentleness, humility, prudence, and generosity as well as strength character that reflected in everything she touched. She was loved deeply and will be missed tremendously. We rejoice knowing that she is in the arms of Jesus.
There is no memorial planned at this time.
