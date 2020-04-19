× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 20, 1932 – April 3, 2020

Ardyce Ella Houser, 87 of Springfield, Oregon went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on April 3, 2020, after a long battle with dementia.

Ardyce was born on October 20, 1932 in Sac City Iowa to Harold E. and Ida G. Davis. She was the seventh of eleven children. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. Ardyce is survived by her husband Lyle Houser of 69 years, sons Martin, Rodney and Thomas (wife Cris), nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Ardyce and her family moved from Iowa to Albany Oregon in the late 1940's. She attended Albany High School and received her GED in 1951. She married Lyle Houser on September 1, 1950. She worked for a short time as an office assistant for her husband Lyle's logging business but spent most of her life taking pride in her role as a homemaker.

Lyle and Ardyce were members and attended First Church of the Nazarene in Albany, Newport and Eugene Oregon where they made many lifelong friends. She taught Sunday school for many years and is loved and remembered fondly by her students.