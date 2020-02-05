Arnold L. Opoien

Arnold L. Opoien

Arnold L. Opoien

Arnold Opoien

February 12, 1934 — January 23, 2020

Arnold “Arnie” Lincoln Opoien, married his loving wife, Nancy and started their family in Superior, Wisconsin. They moved to Southern California, and then in 1973, they moved to Corvallis with their six children.  Arnie made his living in the telephone industry from which he eventually retired. He enjoyed his church, home projects, honey-dos, golf and music.   His life, however, was always about his family. 

Arnie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sons, Jeff (Kim), Paul, David (Julie), Matthew, and Alan (Jorja) Opoien, and daughter, Judy (Tom) Jackson; his sisters, June, Rose and Donna; 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. 

Family and friends are invited to a Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis; and Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at Trysting Tree Clubhouse, 34028 NE Electric Road, Corvallis.

Service information

Feb 6
Rosary
Thursday, February 6, 2020
7:00PM
DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home and Crematory
815 NW Buchanan Avenue
Corvallis, OR 97330
Feb 7
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 7, 2020
11:00AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
501 NW 25th Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Feb 7
Celebration of Life
Friday, February 7, 2020
2:00PM
Trysting Tree Golf Course Club House
34028 NE Electric Rd
Corvallis, OR 97333
