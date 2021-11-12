Arthur (Arturo) Torres

May 17, 1976 - October 23, 2021

Arthur Torres, who spread mischief, told tall tales, made friends wherever he went, and lived life on his own terms entirely untroubled by the judgment or expectations of others, passed away on October 23, 2021, while vacationing with his wife, Emily Glick. He was born in the Bronx and moved to Vermont in 1997. For the last two years, he lived in Corvallis where Emily took a new job. They were together for 20 years and deeply in love that was tested by significant stressors. Arthur developed Multiple Sclerosis and later, myotonic muscular dystrophy which imposed more and more limitations every year. In spite of these tremendous obstacles, he persevered with an unsinkable spirit and a wicked sense of humor.

He traveled frequently and developed ingenious strategies for racking up frequent flier miles and hotel points, even collecting enough miles to fly him and Emily to the Maldives free of cost. Before Arthur was confined to a wheelchair, he loved cycling as he found it easier and less painful than walking. After he could no longer cycle, Arthur took up swimming and snorkeling. He enjoyed a special freedom in the water unencumbered by his stiff and weakened legs.

Arthur did not want anyone's pity or sympathy, but would happily accept a beer, an invite to a party, or a good game of speed chess or Texas Hold'em. He usually won. For fun, Arthur figured out how to count cards and managed to get himself banned from a few casino blackjack tables, he considered it somewhat of an accomplishment.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Glick, his father, Roland Torres, of Bronx, New York, sister, Jessica Torres (and Noah Porter), of Alexandria, Virginia, sister, Mimi Carrion-Loucks (Doug Loucks), of Gilbert, Arizona, and sister, Toni Dupree (Lyndon Dupree), of Camden, North Carolina, as well as his canine companion, Serratia. He was predeceased by mother, Andrea Torres.

Arthur was committed to animal rights and environmental causes. Once a self-described "carnivore," he became a vegan after learning about the environmental impact of animal agriculture and factory farming. He made contributions to Mercy for Animals (www.mercyforanimals.org), Farm Sanctuary (www.farmsanctuary.org) and Greenpeace (https://engage.us.greenpeace.org). Please consider honoring his memory with donations to any of these organizations.

We plan to hold a memorial in Burlington, Vermont, (as well as virtually) where he spent most of his life, at date to be announced but likely in May 2022. We request that attendees bring their fondest memories and best stories about Arthur and his outrageous antics.