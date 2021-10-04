Arthur H. Lachenbruch

Arthur Herold Lachenbruch (Art) grew up in New Rochelle, New York and Bethesda, Maryland, the youngest of four rambunctious boys, to Milton Cleveland Lachenbruch and Leah Judith Herold Lachenbruch. He grew up in a loving but eccentric, progressive, and intellectual family. Care and humor helped them through the Great Depression, during which his father had to travel months at a time for his job, and his mother worked full-time as a social worker. His oldest brother, Simon, was a mathematical prodigy. David was relentlessly funny. Mickey (Milton C., Jr.), like Art, was athletic, and the two did endless pranks together, including sawing a hole between their bedrooms so they could talk at night.

His high school guidance counselor suggested Art not go to college, but in his senior year, he found a channel for his curiosity and energy when he heard a United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S) scientist speak at a school assembly. Before entering the Army Air Force (1943-1946) and during his summers as an undergrad, he worked on geological mapping projects as a camp cook, field hand, and backpacker in the Brooks Range and in Southwest and Southeast Alaska. He went on to have a distinguished and fulfilling career as a geophysicist for the U.S.G.S. Art gave much credit for his successes to the Army Air Force for placing him, at age eighteen, on a project with a set of thoughtful college graduates who mentored him, for making college courses available by correspondence, and for the G.I. Bill. He also credited his motley, engaging, and brilliant colleagues in Alaska and later at the U.S.G.S. Among his many honors, his professional societies awarded him the Kirk Bryan Award and the Bucher Medal. In 1975, Art was elected to the National Academy of Sciences.