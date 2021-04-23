May 3, 1934 - April 23, 2021

Arthur Lane McFadden, 86, passed away March 23rd at his home in Portland, Oregon.

He was born in Portland, Oregon on May 3rd, 1934. One of three children of Art and Mary (McFadden) Goldblatt. Mary's father, Julian N. McFadden, founded "Pleasure Acres," a Thoroughbred farm in 1912 in Corvallis, Oregon. Julian was the man that authored into Oregon law the legalization of Thoroughbred horse racing while serving in the Oregon State Legislature. Julian later became the state's first Racing Commissioner. The family offered match racing on their Corvallis farm and became known as "the first family of horse racing in Oregon."

Both of Arthur's parents were successful racehorse owners and trainers in the Midwest and West. For, Arthur took his first steps at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

After the death of Arthur's father (when Arthur was a youth), his mother Mary and grandparents raised Arthur and his siblings between Tulelake, California potato farm, and the family farm in Corvallis. Art and his siblings later would change their surname to McFadden.