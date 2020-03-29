Arthur lee Wallace

January 30, 1922 – March 21, 2020

Arthur married Alma McTimmonds of Albany, May 30, 1942 and they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before her death in 2009. They built their own home in 1947, raised their three children and continued to live there until her death. Arthur continued living there until 2015 when he moved to an independent senior living facility. He was employed at Simpson Plywood for most of his working years. Arthur loved to fish, camp with family & friends, pan for gold, water ski, travel, garden and do wood working in the shop he built. His wit, creativity, passion, music and great laugh were and joy and inspiration to his family, close friends and all who knew him.