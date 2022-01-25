Arthur W. Cofer

February 17, 1932 - January 16, 2022

Art was born in the now ghost logging community of Wendling, Lane County, Oregon. He moved with his family of origin to Brownsville, Oregon in the late 1940's, then briefly lived in Salem, Oregon while attending Willamette University on a football scholarship. He lived in Waterville, Oregon in the early 1950's, where he learned to be a timber faller from his uncle Riley Swofford. In 1954, he and his wife moved their family back to Brownsville where he lived the remainder of his life, except for occasional summers in Alaska where he had temporary logging jobs.

Art was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, exploring, horseback riding and mule packing. He had a giant love for people and life. Everyone he met was a potential new best friend, and every food someone cooked for him was the best he ever ate. Each trip to a new spot in nature was the best place he had ever seen.

Art died peacefully at home on his grandson Ryan Holbrook's watch, with his son-in-law John Holbrook and spiritual guide, Stephen Nielsen present. Art's great-grandson Hayden Holbrook, Madison Williams, and granddaughter Julie Holbrook had been his main caretakers for several months with the help of his daughters, Julie and Carol after his confrontations with cancer and multiple operations.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Cofer and Martha (Hughes); his wife, Julia Ann (Wilde); and his brother, Melvin Cofer.

He is survived by his daughters, Carol Blackwell and Julie Bain; his sisters, Sharon Doyle and Linda Tonkin; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Art's family is very appreciative of all those who came to visit and support him during his final months.

