Artice G. Dykstra Morford passed away at the age of 89, Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022. She was the oldest of 6 children and was living with her sister Bonnie in Vancouver, Washington. Artice was preceded in death by her husband Floyd L. Morford, in February 2019 and two of her brothers, Vern Dykstra and Raymond Dykstra. Artice is survived by her 4 children, Garrey Morford, Dale Morford, Teresa Morford Swander, Kelly Morford and her sister Bonnie Dykstra and 2 brothers, Wayne Dykstra and Steve Dykstra, her 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 26, at 1:00 p.m. at the Suburban Church, 196 S Airport Rd, Lebanon OR 97355. Family, friends and others whose lives Artice touched are invited to attend.