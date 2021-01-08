Audrey Sears

August 14, 1926 – January 2, 2021

Audrey Ivareta Sears passed away peacefully on January 2, at the age of 94.

She was born in Walterville, Oregon, to Joseph and Jennie Putnam. She joined her older brother, Alvie, in the family. Her parents later moved to Corvallis, where she attended school. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1944. She attended Oregon State College (OSU) for dental assistant training.

When he returned from his service in the war in the Pacific, she met, dated and married Thomas H. Sears. They were living in Sweet Home, when their son, Michael, was born. They moved back to Corvallis later, where he was joined by three sisters, Kathleen, Deborah and Brenda. Audrey and Tom moved with their family around the Northwest, when he was transferred by his company.

Audrey worked as a dental assistant when her children entered elementary school in Yakima, Washington. After the family moved to Pendleton, she worked at a local hospital in the insurance department, eventually becoming the head of the department.