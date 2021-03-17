Aurelia Davis

February 25, 1938 - March 5, 2021

Aurelia Ann Mahan Davis, 83, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.

She was born in Pomona, California to Dean and Bernadene Mahan. After marrying Keith Davis, they moved to Oregon where they raised their family. They divorced and she later married Frank Bolf.

Aurelia had an active real estate career in Albany, including the distinction of being voted Realtor of the Year twice. Upon retiring, she volunteered for Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, bringing comfort to many clients and their families.

Aurelia enjoyed gardening, making various types of crafts, as well as creating a beautiful home. She and Frank also relished many years of travel before and after retiring.

Aurelia loved to laugh and brought a positive attitude to everything she experienced. She was kind, generous, compassionate and accepting. Everyone who knew Aurelia, loved her. She will be deeply missed by those who loved and were loved by her.

Aurelia is survived by her children, Michelle (Mischa) Davis, Cory Davis, and Kelsey Barklow; her grandchildren, Riley and Kimberly Barklow; and her brother, Duane Mahan, and his family.