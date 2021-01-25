July 25, 1946 – January 21, 2021
Avon Louise Mumm, 74, of Albany, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Pete Moore Hospice House in Eugene, Oregon.
Avon was born in Clarinda, Iowa to Seymour and Clara (Brown) Johnson. She attended rural Villisca schools in Villisca, Iowa, graduating in 1964. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 1969 and went on to pursue a career in teaching. From 1969 to 1984 Avon taught high school business and typing classes in Wellsburg, Iowa.
On February 11, 1984 Avon married Garry L. Mumm in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She spent her retirement years in Cedar Falls until 2006 when she and Garry moved to Millersburg, Oregon.
Avon's career was in teaching, but her passion was quilting. She was not only a gifted, but also a very generous quilter. Avon made more than 150 quilts with her friend and neighbor, Ruth Brush, which she donated to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. She donated more than 25 quilts to the ABC House of Linn County and made the Veterans Quilt for the Pete Moore Hospice House. She also sewed more than 100 "Kathy's Caps" which were donated to Samaritan Health for women undergoing cancer chemotherapy. As a survivor with the desire to help others, Avon was a supportive trained mentor to women diagnosed with breast cancer in the mid-valley area.
She was a member of the Good Shepherd ELCA. Her faith was paramount and an extraordinary comfort to her.
Avon is survived by her husband, Garry; step-children, Jeffrey Mumm (Meera Saxena) of Towson, Maryland, and Julie Larson (Douglas) of Dexter, Oregon; 5 grandchildren; sister-in-laws Mary Ann (Pat) Johnson of Omaha, NE and Gloria Johnson of Archbold, OH; brother-in-law William (Bill) Kernen of Omaha, NE; as well as 8 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard and Larry Johnson; and sister, Leona Kernen.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made in care of Cascade Health to the Pete Moore Hospice House of Eugene, Oregon.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com