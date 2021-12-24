June 25, 1934 – December 14, 2021
Barbara Ann Collins, 87, died Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Briarwood Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born in Vancouver, Washington, and grew up in Grand Ronde. Barbara met and married James K. Collins in Lebanon. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Barbara enjoyed sewing, gardening and painting. She is survived by her brother, Robert Niles, and her sisters, Nancy Wall, and Marna Smeltzer; children, Michelle (Larry) Weber, Debra McDonald, Craig (Lerrina) Collins, and Brian Collins, as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, James, and daughter, Tanja. A memorial service will be in Salem at a later date.
