October 22, 1943 - February 28, 2022

Barbara Anne Neese died on February 28, 2022. She was born on October 22, 1943, in Seattle, Washington to Raymond and Anne Mary "Mollie" Neese.

Barbara's mother died in 1952. Her father married Mary Madden in 1953. This brought three stepsisters into Barbara's life. They lived in Port Orchard, Washington before moving to Albany, Oregon in 1959. She graduated from Albany Union High School. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Sherman Richey, on March 16, 1963. Barbara learned the trade of meat wrapping at Richey's Markets. She went on to work at Albertsons grocery stores for many years.

Barbara and Sherman's son Lonnie was born in 1969. The Richey family moved to Hilo, Hawaii in 1990. Sherman and Barbara considered the seven years they lived in Hilo to be the highlight of their lives. They made wonderful friends and thrived physically and spiritually. Barbara served as a full-time minister of Jehovah's Witnesses for a few years in Hawaii.

Barbara was kind, generous, and unassuming. Yet, spirited and funny too. Barbara cared deeply about other people. She liked to be "in the know" about things. She maintained numerous photo albums, scrapbooks, and written records of her family and friends. She loved to go antiquing and shopping at thrift stores and garage sales and had many treasured collections of her finds.

Words cannot express how much we miss her. We look forward to the resurrection of the dead in God's new world to come when we can give her a big hug again.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Sherman; her son, Lonnie, and wife Nereida; her sisters, Mary Ann Miller, Chris Olsen, Kathy Skarda, and husband George. She is also survived by loving Richey in-laws, and nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is predeceased by her parents.

A memorial service will be held online via Zoom video conference on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.