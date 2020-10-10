Barbara Bass

August 22, 1953 – September 30, 2020

Barbara Lynn Bass, 67, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side, on September 30, 2020.

Born August 22, 1953 to Robert and Harriet Crook, in Everett, Washington, she later moved to Albany, Oregon where she would graduate from Albany Union High School. After graduating, Barbara had a daughter, Doree Magarrell, with her first husband, Roger Magarrell.

On April 11, 1987, she married the love of her life Vonn Bass, in Reno, Nevada. The couple later moved to Arizona in the year 2000, making it home for the next twenty years.

Barbara worked in escrow as a Branch Manager, until she was forced into early retirement in 2005, after falling ill. She didn't let her illness define her and enjoyed traveling with Vonn in their RV, most frequently to the Pacific NW, where they would visit family and friends. The couple also attended arts and crafts shows, where they would sell their magnetic bracelets that everyone loved. Barbara could always be found having a great time, doing something she loved with her husband.

Barbara is preceded in death by; Father Robert Crook, Mother Harriet Elsass, Sister Rama Anderson, and Step Father Joe Elsass.