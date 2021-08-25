June 14, 1932 - August 2, 2021
Family matriarch Barbara Frye, 89, of Albany, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Aug. 2, at the Mennonite Village in Albany.
Frye was born Barbara Louise Luman, the youngest of Clarence and Pearl Luman's four children, on June 14, 1932, near El Monte, California. She lived and attended school in the El Monte area until she met and married Lawrence "Bud" Howard Frye, of nearby Baldwin Park, on Oct. 3, 1948, in Arizona. The young couple settled in Baldwin Park and quickly started a family that yielded three children, Nancy Louise Frye in 1949, Richard Harrison Frye in 1950 and Carol Lee Frye-Chavez in 1953.
They enjoyed 40 prolific years in their home state until the early 1970s, when they began a slow family migration to Oregon's mid-Willamette Valley spurred by a visit to Lawrence's younger brother, Lowell, who had relocated to Sodaville from Baldwin Park in 1968. Lawrence fell in love with the area's cooler, more agrarian, small-town atmospheres, reminiscent of his childhood in Covina, and found a house near the corner of Milton St. and the railroad tracks in Lebanon, where the couple lived for the next 20-plus years. They were eventually joined in Oregon by their children and families, who established new roots from Albany to Eugene.
Frye was the venerable head of a largely blue-collar, rambunctious coterie that brought her great joy, and the occasional headache. Her home was a hearth of love and stories, her table the central heart of family and holiday celebrations. In her later years, she enjoyed her senior-citizenry to the hilt, gathering new friends in personal communities while keeping tabs on immediate family. Her voice, laugh, and loving orneriness, as well as her strange pronunciation of wash ("warsh"), are sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Charles Burton Luman, Bill Luman, and Bernice Westendorf; and husband, who died in May 1999. She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A private family ceremony will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum in Albany, where she's joined her loving husband at long last.
