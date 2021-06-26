 Skip to main content
Barbara Hodgson
Barbara Hodgson

Barbara Hodgson, 71, of Monroe, died June 22. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 28, at Alpine Cemetery. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.

