 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Jean Laws

  • 0

August 9, 1936 - February 19, 2022

Barbara Laws was born in 1936 in Portland. She lived in Albany for more than thirty years. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26 at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1615 28th Avenue SE.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Candela's revolutionary electric hydrofoil boat has successful first voyage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News