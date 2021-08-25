Barbara Lee Cate

November 26, 1938 - July 21, 2021
Barbara Cate, 82, of Albany died July 21, 2021. She was born in Coquille, Oregon on November 26, 1938 to Cecil and Evelyn (Hayes) Snyder. The family moved to Riverside soon after Barbara and her twin brother Robert Snyder were born.
Barbara lived her entire life in Riverside, just south of Albany. She graduated from Albany Union High in 1958 and soon after married William Cate on October 10, 1958. Together they had two daughters. For 63 years Bill and Barbara lived an active, passionate, life together. They enjoyed many hobbies together ranging from water skiing at Foster Reservoir, mountain climbing in the Cascades, fishing on the Oregon Coast, motorcycle riding in the coastal range, and traveling to Arizona in the winters. They also reassembled and restored a 1936 Ford pickup together.
Barbara was a creative person. She enjoyed being a 4H sewing club leader passing on her enjoyment and abilities sewing clothing to young people, including her daughters. Later she crossed over to quilting, gifting those whom she loved with a quilt that she made unique and special for each loved one. She further developed her artistic side through oil based painting. The holidays don't officially start until Grandma's holiday paintings are hung on the wall of her daughters' homes.
Barbara will be remembered for her laughter, her outgoing can do spirit, her intelligence, her willingness and eagerness to learn new things.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bill, her daughters Karen Roberts of Albany, and Sally Cate of Newport News, Virginia; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and both of her brothers, Leroy Snyder and Robert Snyder.
No services will be held. Barbara's final resting place will be Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, near her parents. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
