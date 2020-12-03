Barbara Whitmore

May 9, 1935 – November 25, 2020

Barbara Joan Whitmore, 85, of Florence, Oregon, passed November 25, 2020, in Albany, Oregon. Barbara was born on May 9, 1935 to Joseph Dolor Galarneau and Maria Mader Galarneau in Portland, Oregon.

Barbara attended Lebanon Union High School and graduated in 1954. She attended Providence Hospital School of Nursing in Portland, Oregon and graduated in 1957, as a Registered Nurse. She married December 28, 1958 to her High School Sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Nye Whitmore. On July 9, 1958, they welcomed their first daughter Kaye Lynn and on April 23, 1962, they welcomed their second daughter Jacqueline (Jacquie) Rae.

Barbara worked at Western Lane Hospital and Peace Health Hospital in Florence, Oregon. Barbara retired in 1995. She enjoyed her profession as a nurse and had a passion for helping the ill and delivering babies. Barbara loved working with all her co-workers, as they were a second family to her. Barbara was a kind and compassionate person and most of all she loved being a Mother, Grand Mother and a Beloved Wife.