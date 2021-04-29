Barry Howard Eveleigh

Barry was born January 24, 1948 to Howard and Charline (Smith) in Dayton, Ohio. He grew up in Sacramento, where he graduated from Bella Vista High School in 1966. In 1965, he met the love of his life, Marney Meyers, whom he married in 1968. Barry served two tours of duty as a naval airman in the Vietnam War, where he logged over 500 combat flight hours. After leaving the Navy, he had a long career as teacher in Oregon, retiring from the Sweet Home School District; where he was known as the Hawaiian shirt wearing bug man. He was devoted to his students. In 1993, Barry was science educator of the year for Linn county. After retiring in 2002, Barry and Marney travelled the world, visiting places like China, Russia, England and Belize. At home, he loved to work in his wood shop, play with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watch sports and nap with his three cats. In recent years his health was greatly impacted by wartime exposure of Agent Orange. Barry passed away suddenly on April 3rd, surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marney, his daughters, Kendra Hale and Janielle (Edgar)Tomlin; his sister, Dorothy (Dennis) McCarthy, grandchildren, Wyatt (Chrissy), Camden, McKenzie, and Liam, as well as great-grandchildren, Jayce, Logan, and Emmett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.