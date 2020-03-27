Bernice Wilson

February 7, 1927 – March 22, 2020

Bernice Lindig Wilson, 93, of Monroe, Oregon passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Bernice was born on February 7, 1927, in Texas to George and Erna Lindig. She grew up in the small German community of Albert, Texas. She was the youngest of three. Her brothers, Cletus Lindig and Buddy Lindig of Texas, preceded her in death.

She moved to Los Angeles, California with her sister-in-law Scottie, working at Inglewood Bindery with Mrs. Zilla Wilson. There she met and married her husband, Donald I. Wilson of Irvine, California on May 10, 1946. They spent their early years on Air Force Bases in Texas, Wyoming, Okinawa, Japan, California and Washington before settling in Monroe in 1969.

Together they had five children: AnnaMarie Freeman and her husband Jim of Portland; Jimmy Wilson of Springfield; Bruce Wilson of Keizer; Michelle Halstead and her husband Rex of Monroe; Donna Truelove and her husband Robin of Eugene. They have eight grandchildren and their spouses, along with eleven great-grandchildren.

Bernice is survived by her husband, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.