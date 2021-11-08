Berniece May (Holland) Wesche

May 16, 1926 - November 5, 2021

Berniece Wesche passed away Friday at Salem Health Hospital in Salem. She was 95 years old.

Berniece was born in Molalla, and raised mostly in the Kelso, Washington and Nampa, Idaho areas. She lived in Nampa when she met her future husband, Paul Wesche. They married in 1947, achieving their 70th wedding anniversary shortly before Paul's death in 2017.

The couple first lived in Nampa and then near Oregon City, in Jennings Lodge, Oregon and in Camas, Washington before moving to Hood River, in 1963. There they owned and operated a Coast to Coast hardware store for 25 years. After retirement, the couple resided for more than 20 years in Albany's Mennonite Village Community.

Berniece is survived by three children, Jeannette Henderson, of Pacific City, Stephen Wesche, of Edmonds, Washington, and Nancy Roberts, of Gleneden Beach. She is also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 12, at the Willamette Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.

