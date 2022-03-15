 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bertie Savage

  • 0

Family and friends are invited to Bertie Savage's Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 335 26th Street, Philomath. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Twin Oaks Cemetery, Albany. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2.75 million chickens to be culled as bird flu spread through U.S. farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News