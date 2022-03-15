Family and friends are invited to Bertie Savage's Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 335 26th Street, Philomath. A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Twin Oaks Cemetery, Albany. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.