Beth Powell

1925 - 2021

Beth Nutting Powell passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 28th at the age of 96. Born in 1925 to Roy and Winifred in Albany, Oregon, Beth was a fourth generation Albany resident and she remained there most of her years.

Beth attended Albany Union High School and it is there that she met her high school sweetheart Lloyd. Upon graduation in 1943, Lloyd was drafted by the Army and sent to Camp Roberts, California, for training. Beth, much to her mother's chagrin, eloped to California and wed Lloyd in 1944 while working with the USO. It was a devoted marriage that both cherished to the very end. Lloyd was eventually assigned to fight in the Philippines and Beth returned to Albany where she wrote to Lloyd every single day he was deployed.

After the war ended, Lloyd and Beth attended Oregon State University and each graduated with bachelor's in education, which was unusual for a woman of her generation. Lloyd and Beth taught at many schools in the Willamette Valley, including long assignments at Waverly, Memorial, and many others.