Bettie June Mello passed away on May 9, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Bettie was a devoted wife to her husband Toby Mello. Together they worked on the Mello ranch and raised their two children, Terri and Alan. In the early 70’s, they sold the ranch and moved to Albany, where they managed and co-owned the legendary Candlelight Restaurant and Lounge. After the restaurant sold they managed the Best Western Pony Soldier Motel for 10 years until retirement.
Bettie was an avid gardener, golfer, caregiver, seamstress, animal lover and a phenomenal cook. Her animals were always treated with home cooked food and compassion. She also had a tremendous amount of love for all of the children in her life. She was instrumental in their upbringings and they all loved spending time with her. She was often sewing clothing, braiding hair, baking cookies, bandaging knees or just laughing with them by her outdoor swimming pool with fresh lemonade. She will be greatly missed and held in the hearts of everyone she knew and loved.
Bettie is survived by her Children: Terri (Jon) and Alan. Grandchildren: Kristina (Glenn), Heather (Jeremy), Toby, Fathym and Talan. Great grandchildren: Ireland (Dallin), Wyatt, Madison, Emma, Chase and Aubri, as well as, a great great granddaughter, due in September.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Toby, Her parents: Jason and Serpty; Sisters: Violet, Lillian, Dezzie, Delia, Mary Leta, Lenolia and Opie.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Her family would like to thank Claire Bridge Memory Care Center for the kindness and care they provided to Bettie during her time there. We cannot thank you enough.
In lieu of flowers, we ask a donation in Bettie’s name be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany, Oregon 97322. We are truly thankful for the amazing care they provide and know donations greatly benefit those they assist every day.
