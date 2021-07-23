Betty A Jacobson

January 1, 1934 - July 19, 2021
Betty was born in Ortonville, Minnesota, to Lloyd and Mabel Salverson.
While visiting a cousin, and his wife, she met Julian M Jacobson, a brother to the wife. They were married on February 14, 1949. They had twins, David and Lucinda (Cindy), in 1949. She spent time in Nebraska and Iowa while Julian worked construction jobs. They moved to Albany in 1956.
She went to work for Jenks Hatchery, in Tangent, in 1957. She worked her way up to supervisor and was there 31 years. She was an extremely hard worker and a great homemaker. She specialized in baking bread and cinnamon rolls. She loved making homemade candy for the holidays. She made two pair of pajamas for each grandchild for Christmas for many years. After she retired, she sewed 1200-1500 dog jackets and hats for David and Barbara's carnaval booth.
Her family and friends were her focus in life. She loved spending time visiting with them. She especially loved Christmas time and summer picnics. She went to Clearwater, Florida every year in January and came home in April for 26 years. That gave her friends from all around the east coast. She cherished her friendships and her time there.
She passed away July 19, 2021, with daughter, grandkids, and great-grandkids by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julian, in 2001; son, David (Barbara) in 2009; and two brothers, Virgil Salverson and Earl Falk. She is survived by daughter Lucinda (Cindy) Stucky, and husband, Kneil; eight grandchildren: Jonathan Smith (Kim), Richard Smith (Kari), Jamie Hagel, Bryce Jacobson, Janelle Saathoff (Tim), Kristine Stucky (Walter), Mark Stucky, and John Stucky. She had nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She loved having the five generation family pictures taken. She is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Lovel,l of Albany, and Ilah Beyer, of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A memorial celebration will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 1, at Brownsville Oregon American Legion, Post 184, 339 Main Street.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.