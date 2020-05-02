November 22, 1946 – March 13, 2020
Betty Ann Harness, 73, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, Oregon.
Betty was born on November 22, 1946 in Corvallis, to George and Dorothy Buckingham. She was raised in Philomath, at the foot of the Alsea Mountain. Betty went to Philomath High School and graduated in 1965.
Grandma attended Linn Benton Community College and graduated from Chemeketa Community College as a registered nurse. Grandma worked as a registered nurse for Central Oregon District Hospital, Kaiser Permanente, Sacred Heart Hospital and Kennewick General Hospital.
Grandma had many talents, especially cooking, baking, sewing, fishing and gardening. Grandma won blue ribbons for baking at the Benton and Clackamas County fairs, and she was named the first runner up “Queen of the Kitchen” in the 1984 Clackamas County Fair.
Grandma had a knowledge and appreciation for the natural world and shared that love with her family and friends. Her greatest passion was the love she had for her husband of over forty years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband Bruce Harness, her children Bart Beard, Terri Karr, Deena Buettner, Shanna Kilpatrick, Trisha Whiting, Mike Harness and Mitch Harness. Her grandchildren Bruce Siefker, Jason Karr, Jenna Sapp, Delaney Kilpatrick, Alex Buettner, Amber Buettner, Makenna Harness, Anna Buettner, Maguire Kilpatrick, Clyde Harness, Logan Harness, Mylah Harness, Sawyer Harness, Noah Harness, Hannah Harness, Marlee Harness and four great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held in Tidewater, Oregon in early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benton County Historical Society in Betty’s name.
