Betty D. Lystra

Betty Darlene Lystra, 94, of Albany, Oregon, passed away at her home in Albany on Monday, May 24, 2021. A graveside service is planned for 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at: www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.