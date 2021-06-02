 Skip to main content
Betty D. Lystra
Betty D. Lystra

Betty D. Lystra

1927 - 2021

Betty Darlene Lystra, 94, of Albany, Oregon, passed away at her home in Albany on Monday, May 24, 2021. A graveside service is planned for 1:00 pm, Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at: www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

