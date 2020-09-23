Betty Ellis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 15, 1924 – September 9, 2020

Betty Jean Ellis, 95, of Philomath passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Eugene, the only daughter and youngest child, to John Elroy and Sadie (Esch) Kropf.

Her family moved often from farm to farm where they worked as sharecroppers, until they were able to purchase their own farm at the southeast corner of Philomath Blvd. and 53rd Street. Betty attended Lincoln, Mt. Union and Corvallis High Schools. She married Marvin C. Ellis in Portland, Oregon, on May 3, 1944, while he was serving in the U.S. Navy. She lived in San Francisco, California and Bremerton, Washington to be near her sweetheart when the U.S.S. Iowa docked for repairs. After the war Betty and Marvin built their home across the highway from her family home. There they welcomed 3 children into their family: Robert in 1949, Richard in 1952 and Patricia in 1957. In 1959, they moved to Philomath and completed their family, adding Gary in 1960.

Betty and Marvin enjoyed traveling; they made it to all 50 states and especially loved wintering in Yuma, Arizona. Betty was a HOMEMAKER! She devoted her life to caring for and loving her family. Reminding her children often, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."