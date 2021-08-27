Betty Hagen

Betty was born July 21, 1932 in Cumberland, Wisconsin. She was the younger of two children born to Ollie and Margaret (Huehn) Schiebel. She attended Cumberland High School and married Ivan Hagen on December 9, 1948. They made their first home outside of Cumberland, living on the Hagen farm, and had six boys — hearing too many times she would soon have a football team. In 1965, Betty and Ivan moved to Oregon and made their first home in Monmouth before finally moving to Corvallis in 1972.

Betty was first and foremost a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed camping and traveling with Ivan, even if she always felt he drove too close to the edge. She was a longtime player of Pinochle, Bridge, and Bingo, and spent years at the casino and senior center with Ivan and Barry. Betty was a practiced chef and baker and hosted many meals to her large network of friends and family, and her skills in cross-stitch resulted in beautiful samplers and table clothes. In her later years, she loved going with Barry to see the elk, geese and ducks at the wildlife refuge. With her passing, the family has lost its greatest historian of all things Hagen/LeJeune/Schiebel/Huehn — thankfully some of her extensive family history has been passed down. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Philomath. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Loretta, beloved husband of 66 years. Ivan, and son David.