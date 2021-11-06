Betty J. Simons

November 23, 1926 – October 29, 2021
Betty Simons, LUHS class of 1944, passed away October 29th in her sleep.
Wife of LaVon (Larry) Simons who preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren, and a dozen great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.