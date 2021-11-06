 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty J. Simons

  • 0
Betty J. Simons

November 23, 1926 – October 29, 2021

Betty Simons, LUHS class of 1944, passed away October 29th in her sleep.

Wife of LaVon (Larry) Simons who preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren, and a dozen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News