Betty J. Simons

November 23, 1926 – October 29, 2021

Betty Simons, LUHS class of 1944, passed away October 29th in her sleep.

Wife of LaVon (Larry) Simons who preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren, and a dozen great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.