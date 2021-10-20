Betty Jo Beaver

October 27 1941 - October 15, 2021
Betty passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 15, 2021. She was 79 years old.
Betty was born in Lowery, Arkansas, to George and Bertha (Coker) Barker, who are both deceased.
Her family moved to California in December 1943. Betty lived in Santa Paula, California most of her life. In 1960 she married Douglas Beaver and in 2000 they moved to Lebanon.
Betty enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening and long drives.
Betty is survived by her sons, David Beaver, of Santa Paula, California, and Kenneth Beaver of Lebanon, her sister, Ann Skinner, of Albany, and her brothers, James (Tom) Barker, of Saticoy, California, and Junior Barker, of Lebanon, and three grandsons and four great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Beaver; her daughter, Debra (Beaver) Schindler and a brother, Charles Barker.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
