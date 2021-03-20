March 9, 1937 - March 13, 2021

Betty June Epperson, 84, of Sweet Home passed away Saturday. She was born in Vinita, Oklahoma to Stephen S. and Kathrine L. (Collins) Hamm.

She grew up in and around Vinita, Oklahoma, before moving to Oregon after marrying James A. Epperson, Sr. on August 4, 1953. On March 20, 1955 she moved to Sweet Home.

Betty was a dedicated housewife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, gardening, piano and dice.

Betty is survived by her husband James A. Epperson, Sr. of Sweet Home; son James A. Epperson, Jr. of Mesa, Arizona; daughter Betty Joann Lovato of Sweet Home; four sisters: Janice, Shirley, Judy, Wilma; 10 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons: Stephen E. Epperson in 2017, Michael J. Epperson in 2019; sister Mary Jane Clark in 2019; granddaughter Linda Epperson in 2019.

Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 25th at Sweet Home Evangelical Church. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Sweet Home Evangelical Church.

