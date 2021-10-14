Betty Rose Robidart

March 17, 1934 - October 12, 2021
Betty Rose Lovelady Robidart, 87, passed from this world on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bonaventure of Albany. She was born March 17, 1934 at Anderson's Hospital Corvallis, Oregon to Rosa Maria Hahn and William Claude Lovelady and was the youngest of five children, the first Oregonian in the Lovelady family.
Betty is proceeded in death by her husband Gabriel Bernard Robidart Jr., and four siblings, Carl, Bill, Richard and Ruth. Betty is survived by her son, Gabriel Bernard Robidart the Third of Sylacauga, Alabama (wife Thelma), her daughter, Patricia Robidart of Albany (husband Steve) and four grandchildren. Best friend Carol Mayer Hancock.
She graduated from Corvallis High in 1953. Betty was a bowler extraordinaire, extensively traveled with her husband to observatories and airstrips, and most of the United States points of interests in the family converted motor-home bus. Plus two prime view points for the solar eclipses of the sun and moon, Alaska, & Cap Chat, Nova Scotia. Betty and Carol were enthusiastic supporters of OSU Women's basketball, her grandson Alex's games and Carol's daughter Jonah and grandchildren Pepper and Austin Leslie's ball games. Betty expressed her artistic flair in her lovely stained glass creations.
She will be remembered as a loving, wonderful mother, grandmother, friend, gardener, baker and seamstress (like her mother Rose). Betty served the Corvallis area in a variety of occupations working at Benton Printers, as a tax preparer for Tax Reducers, a bookkeeper for Bi-Mart, a cashier at Fred Meyers and a part time student at LBCC. Betty retired after 23 years with Dorsey Bus Company as a special needs driver. Betty worked as Rental Manager for Paul Goebel for over 40 years, enjoying many young tenants.
A public viewing is planned on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.
Memorials may be made in Betty's name as a scholarship for her grandson, Alex Russell, in the form of notes, to thrive in his pottery studio in her memory as the "Betty Rose" studio. The family would like to thank Dr. Cho, Rice's Pharmacy, Vic Russell and many others for the help, love and support. Please leave your condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
