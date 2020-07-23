Beulah Janet Schlegel

July 26, 1922 – July 16, 2020
Beulah “Bea” Janet Schlegel was born July 26, 1922 to Christian and Bessie Nelson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Chris and Bessie had five children, and they moved them from the Midwest to Eugene, Oregon when Bea was 3 years old. Bea grew up in the Eugene-Springfield area and graduated from University High School.
On July 21, 1946 Bea married John Junior Schlegel. They settled in Albany and raised their two children, Diane and Todd. Bea was an excellent homemaker and mother. Her cooking was always first rate. Some people teased that she was Betty Crocker. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, studying the Bible, and reading historical novels.
Bea also volunteered her time and talents in the community. She worked many hours at the Evangelical Church in Albany and at subsequent other churches she attended; was on the Grand Prairie School PTA; and was involved with 4-H and the Cub Scouts. She was a busy lady.
Before Diane and Todd were born, Bea worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses and Linn County. When Diane and Todd were older, she went back to work as a bookkeeper for Maury Ritchie Jewelers and an office machine company in Portland where she and John had moved in 1971.
When John retired, the couple moved to Netarts, Oregon and built a home overlooking Netarts Bay and the ocean. In 2000, they returned to Albany and a new home at the Mennonite Village. The Village was a wonderful place for them to live. The staff at Lydia’s House has been especially kind, gracious, and caring. John and Bea’s family is very grateful for them and the work they do.
Bea went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. Bea is survived by Diane (Michael Peasley) and Todd (Susan Schlegel), six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Donations in her memory may be made to the Mennonite Village Foundation.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.