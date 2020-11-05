Beverley Taylor

May 8, 1936 – October 30, 2020

Beverley A. Taylor was born to William and Frona Gibbons in May of 1936 at Hood River, Oregon. She grew up on the family apple and pear ranch in the community of Pine Grove (Hood River) and absorbed the many stories of her grandfather's boat-trip from Ireland, escaping from the potato famine.

She was determined to attend college and enroll in Home Economics – which she did, leading to graduation at OSU in 1958 with a bachelor's degree. She then married Edward Taylor and helped him become a professor of Geology at OSU, establishing a home in Corvallis. They produced two children, Eric and Craig. They also enjoyed traveling and visited several other parts of the world including New Zealand, Hawaii, and multiple trips to Alaska.

They also enjoyed a second home on the Oregon coast where she served as a docent with the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Beverley became a very active volunteer in the Hospice organization of Corvallis, as well as with the Good Samaritan Hospital. She also devoted many years to support of the OSU Thrift Shop. Beverly enjoyed friendships with a particularly enjoyable group of women called The Lost Ladies. They had many trips and gatherings together that brought her great joy.