Beverly Ann King

June 1, 1941 - May 10, 2021

June 1, 1941, Norma and Earl Nusbaum of Bellfountain were blessed with their second child Beverly Ann Nusbaum. Beverly grew up with two loving brothers, Denny Nusbaum and Wally Nusbaum. On May 10th, 2021, Beverly passed away having lived a full life filled with family, friends, and worldly travel. Beverly left behind her brother Denny and his wife Joan Nusbaum, her brother Wally, three children, Vicki McGowan, Larry Roberts and Tanya Roberts and her grandchildren, Justin McGowan, Donovan Caruth, Thomas Caruth and Eli Cooper Roberts.

Beverly will be remembered for her sweet smile, big loving heart and devotion to her family. She was an avid gardener and antique collector, and she loved to travel to far away places.

Beverly attended Philomath High School and graduated in 1959. She then moved to Corvallis where she lived for many years. In 1976 Beverly met the love of her life, Ray C. King. She and Ray were married in 1979. They relocated to California to begin their new life together. Beverly and Ray were married 32 years until Ray's passing in 2011.

There will be a celebration of Beverly's life on June the 5th at 1pm. The celebration will be held at the home of Larry and Shahla Roberts located at 23398 Alsea Highway, Philomath, Oregon 97370.