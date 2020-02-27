Beverly Ann Stein

January 1, 1932 – February 23, 2020

Beverly A. Stein, 88, of Albany, passed away Sunday with her family by her side.

Daughter of Edbert and Betty (Henry) Williams, Bev was born in Windfall, Indiana. She married the love of her life, George Stein, on September 13th, 1958. They traveled between California and New Hampshire for several years, before settling in Oregon with their 3 children in 1973.

Family was everything to Bev and she loved nothing more than spending time with them, often keeping the grandkids for weekends and summers. In late 2015, she moved to the Mennonite Village, where she thrived. She enjoyed visits from family, crossword puzzles, and playing bingo with her friends.

She is survived by her children Debra Cook, Fradele Holley, and Steven Stein; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, brother Robert, and sister Jean.

A private graveside service will be held at Willamette Memorial Park with Fisher Funeral Home handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

