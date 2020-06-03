Beverly Anne (Richards, Foote) Passwaters

August 10, 1938 – May 29, 2020

After her parents divorced, Bev lived in Pacific City, Oregon with her mom and attended elementary schools at Pacific City and Cloverdale, Oregon, followed by Nestucca High School in Cloverdale, Oregon. Bev's younger brother, David Richards lived in Newberg, Oregon with their father. After graduating from Nestucca High School in 1956, Bev enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served her country for three or four years.

Bev went through Recruit Training ("Boot Camp") at San Antonio, Texas. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, Bev joined and performed with the U. S. Air Force WAF Band, playing the clarinet. The WAF Band was head-quartered in San Bernardino, California but constantly traveled and performed at numerous locations throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico. As a member of the WAF band, Bev marched and played clarinet in parades and ceremonies. She was very proud of having performed with the WAF band in presidential inauguration parades in Washington, D.C. and other ceremonies such as the Portland, Oregon Rose Parade and the Kennedy Center, to name a few. During her Air Force service, Bev recalled a near crash-landing in the ocean near Puerto Rico. Bev had her parachute on and was within a few moments of bailing out when their plane barely managed to reach and land safely in Puerto Rico.