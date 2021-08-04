September 5, 1929 - July 10, 2021

Beverly Jeanne Watson Hobbs passed away on July 10, 2021 at the age of 91. She is survived by David Brower Hobbs Sr., her husband of 64 years, three children, Jayne, David Jr. (Debbie), and Susan, five grandchildren, Davey, Brandon, Sam, JoAnna, and Christopher.

Beverly, the daughter of Verne Watson and Edna Briggs Watson, was born in Eugene and raised in Eugene and Brownsville. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Oregon College of Education, in Monmouth Oregon (now called Western Oregon University). She taught elementary school in Oregon before she was selected to teach at an American Dependent School at the Landstuhl Army Medical Center in Germany. While in Germany, she met and married David, another Oregon native.

Beverly was a lifetime member of the Christian Church. She was an active member for 60-years in Beta Sigma Phi, and also a member of AAUW and PEO. She was active in the PTA, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, and Little League. She was a substitute teacher in Sacramento and Chico, California. In Chico, she taught piano for 10 years and was on the Chico Community Hospital Auxiliary for 18 years. Beverly loved music. She sang and played both piano and organ. She enjoyed traveling, reading historical novels, and playing pinochle.

Burial will be the Pioneer Cemetery in Brownsville. The family can be contacted at MemoriesofBeverly@memoriesofbeverly.com.